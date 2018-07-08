Derek Chollet wondered in his July 5 Thursday Opinion essay, “The victory Trump isn’t claiming,” why President Trump does not claim credit for NATO allies now shouldering more responsibility for our mutual defense. Mr. Chollet offered the usual explanations, including Mr. Trump’s inattention to detail and his preference for macho bombast over bipartisan or multilateral solutions.

But Mr. Chollet did not ask the more important question: Are the U.S. allies frightened or shamed into action by Mr. Trump? European leaders must calculate whether the U.S. president is simply an unreliable partner or, more ominously, an emerging opponent. Given Mr. Trump’s fondness for Russian President Vladimir Putin and lesser demagogues, and his hostility toward traditional, democratic friends, the latter explanation charts the safer course, and it steers away from the United States. It points to burden-shifting, not burden-sharing.

If Mr. Trump is trying to put America first, he is succeeding. Increasingly, we are standing alone, first in our group of one.

David M. Robinson, Alexandria