Robert J. Samuelson’s key point in his July 4 Wednesday Opinion essay, “ Neo-isolationism won’t work,” was that nations need to work together to protect “long-term interests despite some short-term costs.” In Europe, after the war, when the economic conditions were desperate and as Russia was menacing the West, the United States assisted redevelopment with the Marshall Plan and provided security via the nuclear umbrella and support of NATO and various other systems. Over time, Europe continued to develop, and the need for American financial support was no longer necessary. Europe, however, was slow to step forward to pay its full fair share. The United States became Uncle Sucker, not Uncle Sam.

President Trump’s answer of “America First” is a realistic but poorly implemented approach. Every country is going to put its needs first. We need to appeal to other countries for fairness, using force and logic, with enlightened self-interest on all sides.

Robert Youker, Rockville