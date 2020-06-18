I am not a fan of Mr. Trump. It saddens me that he cannot accept the common and inevitable consequences of aging. We know he exaggerates about his athleticism in his youth and his prowess on the golf course. Now we see how any topic that questions his superior physical ability is “fake news.”
Bert Walker, Columbia
The June 14 news article “Trump salutes West Point traditions” missed several key points of the public letter to the Class of 2020 from West Point alumni. More important than indirectly condemning Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper for his participation in President Trump’s gross photo op after the Lafayette Square debacle, the letter from West Point alumni clearly condemns Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other West Point graduates in the Trump administration for their betrayal of public trust and abandonment of the principles of “Duty, Honor, Country” that were so deeply ingrained in all of us as cadets, before graduation and undertaking our individual service in the military, government or whatever other form that service may have taken.
Sigmund T. Weiner, McLean
The writer is a 1964 graduate of the
U.S. Military Academy.