Regarding the June 15 news article “Trump defends halting West Point ramp descent”:

The president lying about the condition of the “very slippery” ramp is another example of his inability to speak truthfully. As a 74-year-old man, I have been aware of the slow but steady decline of mobility, balance and visual acuity. That Mr. Trump won’t acknowledge his physical decline is not a surprise. It’s not a comfortable topic. As we lose our physical abilities, we need to compensate. Indeed, a handrail would have allowed a steadier descent down the ramp. His handlers should have been on top of that issue.  If Mr. Trump’s ego were not so fragile, he might have steadied himself with the arm or shoulder of Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams. I know that wouldn’t have crossed his mind.  

I am not a fan of Mr. Trump.  It saddens me that he cannot accept the common and inevitable consequences of aging. We know he exaggerates about his athleticism in his youth and his prowess on the golf course. Now we see how any topic that questions his superior physical ability is “fake news.”

Bert Walker, Columbia

The June 14 news article “Trump salutes West Point traditions” missed several key points of the public letter to the Class of 2020 from West Point alumni. More important than indirectly condemning Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper for his participation in President Trump’s gross photo op after the Lafayette Square debacle, the letter from West Point alumni clearly condemns Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other West Point graduates in the Trump administration for their betrayal of public trust and abandonment of the principles of “Duty, Honor, Country” that were so deeply ingrained in all of us as cadets, before graduation and undertaking our individual service in the military, government or whatever other form that service may have taken.

Sigmund T. Weiner, McLean

The writer is a 1964 graduate of the
U.S. Military Academy.