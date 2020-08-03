How this promising outcome occurred, however, presents plenty of concerns on its own. A blog post from Microsoft published Sunday gives away the game: four mentions of the president, including the company’s appreciation for his “personal involvement,” plus a commitment not only to conduct a data protection review but also to provide “proper economic benefits to the United States.” Mr. Trump’s initial determination to doom the deal shows he was less interested in national security than in national grandstanding. He changed his mind when Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella called him up directly to negotiate — and as he magnanimously delivered the public go-ahead on Monday, he declared bizarrely that “a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States.”
Microsoft, which has six weeks to haggle with ByteDance over the deal, says this likely is just a reference to the same jobs and taxes which the company already has promised as “proper economic benefits.” The president has in essence conducted a shakedown, threatening a shutdown and then providing his blessing to a private business deal once it pleased him. This is an affront to free enterprise generally. It’s also an affront to the American enterprise of preserving an open outlook toward the world — and encouraging other nations to welcome U.S. investors. Microsoft appears to have pledged to allow only domestic investors to hold a minority stake in TikTok should it take ownership — another way the president is, as he ostensibly takes aim at a closed society, closing off his own.
