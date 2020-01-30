AD

The policy could designate nearly half of the U.S. noncitizen population as a future economic burden (or “public charge,” to use the term of art), according to an estimate from the Migration Policy Institute. Which makes this rule look an awful lot like a backdoor attempt to slash legal immigration levels without consent from Congress.

Or, alternatively, an attempt to frighten immigrants into putting their families’ health and safety at risk. Well before the court’s decision, fear and confusion about the rule led immigrant parents to withdraw their U.S.-citizen children from benefits to which they’re legally entitled, such as health care and free infant formula.

The Trump administration insists its sole motivation is to ensure any immigrants we let in are “financially self-sufficient.” We want only the best and brightest, they say.

Or as the acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services put it last year, in his remix of the poem on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet.”

There are a few reasons to be skeptical of this stated rationale. Foremost is that immigrants are, generally speaking, not an economic burden to the United States; they’re an economic boon.

Contrary to stereotypes of immigrants as lazy moochers, the foreign-born actually use fewer benefits than Americans born here. As a result, immigrants are net contributors to the U.S. economy: They pay more in federal taxes than they receive in services. Their children are also “among the strongest economic and fiscal contributors in the U.S. population, contributing more in taxes than either their parents or the rest of the native-born population,” according to a 2017 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

In a sense, then, this “public charge” rule appears to be a solution in search of a problem.

So what did the Trump administration do? It decided to make its imagined problem come true.

At the same time it professes concern that too many immigrants aren’t self-sufficient, it’s also implementing rules that prohibit immigrants from achieving self-sufficiency.

Through two other recently proposed rules, the Trump administration is trying to delay or ban asylum applicants from receiving work permits while they wait for their cases to be adjudicated. As the administration surely knows, the courts are overwhelmed, and there’s a huge backlog of cases. That means desperate people fleeing persecution and violence could be prevented from holding down a job for years while their cases wend through the courts.

What’s more, those who already have work permits could have them stripped when applying for renewal if they entered the country between ports of entry — as is the case for most asylum-seeking families.

The administration is telling these families either to work illegally — a phenomenon it claims to abhor — or to rely upon the charity of friends, family and soup kitchens — a phenomenon its “public charge” rule allegedly seeks to discourage.

It’s like demanding that people lift themselves up by their own bootstraps while prohibiting them from wearing boots.

Asylum applicants are hardly the only legal immigrants the administration is trying to bar from holding down honest jobs. Today, for instance, if a high-skilled immigrant who initially came here on an employment-based visa gets stuck in the queue for a green card, their spouse can get a job while they wait, but the administration is currently developing a rule that would prohibit the spouse from working.

And as for the administration’s declared interest in attracting only the world’s best and brightest immigrants?

That’s awfully hard to square with skyrocketing visa denial rates for high-skilled immigrants. Or other efforts to restrict foreign students studying in the United States from staying and working here after graduation.

The Trump administration claims it wants immigrants to come here legally — then closes off every available avenue for legal immigration. It claims it wants immigrants to support themselves — then forbids them from doing so.

Hmm. It’s almost as if Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda isn’t about rule of law or economics at all.

