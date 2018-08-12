Michael Gerson’s Aug. 10 op-ed, “The GOP must lose the House,” urged regular GOP voters to swallow hard and vote in November for House candidates with a “D” after their names. Mr. Gerson regarded this strategy as “an act of conscience,” desperately needed in the midst of a (political) “emergency.”

Mr. Gerson, however, did not offer the same vote-Democratic advice for Senate races. He asserted that retaining GOP control in the Senate is required to protect the Trump administration’s “best policies” — recent tax legislation and selection of conservative jurists for vacancies on the Supreme Court.

Surely Mr. Gerson knows by now that recent tax cut legislation hardly meets a test for “best policies,” at least for the majority of Americans. Similarly, he must also understand that this administration’s policies (and their negative consequences) on immigration, trade and health care are among several current and planned policies that fail to meet the needs of the majority, regardless of their political or other affiliations.

Can we ever agree that the best criteria for government’s “best policies” are those that transcend partisanship and that identify and serve the needs of the largest number of Americans?

Jim Sholly, Alexandria