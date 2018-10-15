In his Oct. 12 Friday Opinion essay, “Donald Trump, presidential promise-keeper,” Marc A. Thiessen avoided one of the most important promises that President Trump made as a candidate in 2016: to balance the federal budget and pay off the national debt.

When President Barack Obama left office, the federal deficit was in the vicinity of $500 billion per year. Conservative Republicans denounced Mr. Obama’s reckless government spending and big deficits. With a combination of tax cuts and increased spending, Mr. Trump has shredded any notion of fiscal responsibility and created annual trillion-dollar deficits as far as the eye can see. This reckless deficit spending will eventually bankrupt our nation. Why Mr. Thiessen is oblivious to this I have no idea.

Lee Hurwitz, Rockville