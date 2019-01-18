In the fiscal 2018 Department of Homeland Security budget, the president requested $1.591 billion in border wall funding. In the fiscal 2019 budget, President Trump requested a slight increase to $1.6 billion for the same item. The 2019 budget would support construction of 65 miles of a “new border wall system” in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas, to include real estate and environmental planning, land acquisition, design construction and oversight.

With a GOP House and a GOP Senate in place over those two fiscal years, the approximate $1.6 billion each year was the extent of the president’s request. Now, Mr. Trump no longer has the GOP in control of both houses of Congress. Thus, his demand for an additional $5.7 billion to build more than 200 miles of new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is nothing more than a political ploy.

In a recent poll, only 42 percent of U.S. voters said they believe there is a “crisis” at the southern border. So the primary reason for Mr. Trump now requesting this additional wall funding is because the Sean Hannitys and Ann Coulters of the world convinced him that he needed a “win” for his base against the newly installed Democratic House leadership. The Republicans who support Mr. Trump’s decision are enablers.

Joel Papier, Olney