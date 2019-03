Regarding Vice President Pence’s March 3 op-ed, “America needs a Space Force”:

President Trump’s proposal to create a Space Force is a clarion call for future wars in space. Rival countries with missile capabilities, such as China, India and Iran, will follow the U.S. example and launch anti-satellite weapons into Earth’s orbit.

Space conflicts could create copious collisions between satellites and anti-satellite interceptors. These collisions could produce enormous amounts of space debris accumulating at a geometric rate, much like a nuclear chain reaction. The resulting space trash could impede future launches for space exploration and anti-asteroid defenses.

Frank Richter, Clawson, Mich.