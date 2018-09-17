Regarding the Sept. 14 news article “Trump denies Puerto Rico death toll”:

When you think this president cannot sink lower in his lack of compassion, he goes subterranean. By denying that an estimated 2,975 people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico — a figure the Puerto Rican government accepts — President Trump proved once again that he is unqualified to be president. If he could understand the methodology of the George Washington University study, he would realize that it is reliable.

If he cared about the Americans in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, he would not insult them by saying their loved ones who died from lack of water, food, electricity and medical care were not hurricane victims. But his callousness prevents that. And his supporters who cheer him on are complicit in his recklessness.

Pearl Stewart, Upper Marlboro