Regarding the July 4 front-page article “In a reversal, census question back on the table”:

The president of our country is torching the decision of the Supreme Court on the census question. Here again he wants to break the rule of law because he thinks, as he has since his inauguration, that he is above the law of the land. It is a sad and dark day for democracy.

Mani Subramanian, McLean

The 1960s TV comedy “Get Smart” had a running gag: Whenever secret agent Maxwell Smart found himself captured by the enemy and facing imminent death, he would try to bluff his way out of the situation. For example, he might say: “Would you believe that this building is currently being surrounded by 500 heavily armed FBI agents?” His enemy would reply, “No, I wouldn’t believe it,” at which point Smart would try again with something like: “Well, would you believe two Boy Scouts with a pocketknife?”

This is akin to the strategy the Trump administration has adopted. Having been admonished by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. that the administration’s initial rationale for including a citizenship question on the U.S. census was obviously “contrived” (a.k.a. a “lie”) that could only be believed by those with a level of “naivete from which ordinary citizens are free” (e.g., the four other conservative justices on the Supreme Court?) the Trump administration is now attempting to fashion a more plausible rationale for adding the citizenship question.

Obviously, if the Trump administration had an honorable rationale for adding the citizenship question, there would have been no reason to initially proffer the “contrived” rationale that it did. Now, with its dishonesty exposed, the Trump administration is interpreting Mr. Roberts’s decision (to send the question back to a lower court) as an invitation to try again, this time with a new, more plausible fabrication. What a farce!

Thomas Balkin, Ellicott City

