The latest commentary on the Trump impeachment

Looking for more Trump impeachment coverage?

See Dana Milbank’s Impeachment Diary: Find the latest entry in our columnist’s regular feature. Sign up to receive the latest by email.

Get the latest: See complete Opinions coverage from columnists, editorial cartoonists and the Editorial Board.

Read the most recent take from the Editorial Board: If senators fail to call Bolton, their trial is a farce

Stay informed: Read the latest reporting and analysis on impeachment from the Post newsroom.

Want even more? Sign up for the Opinions A.M. and P.M. newsletters, delivered to your inbox six days a week.