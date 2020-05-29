Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is facing growing pressure to pick a nonwhite running mate.

The Republican National Committee set a June 3 deadline for North Carolina officials to approve their planned in-person political convention in August.

The pandemic has already changed how tens of millions of people will cast ballots in primaries and the general election this year, with nearly 30 states changing rules or practices. The decision by Nevada’s most populous county to mail ballots to all registered voters has intensified a partisan debate about mail-in voting. Here’s what we know about arguments against voting by mail. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

