President Trump’s assertion that he will move the Republican National Convention unless the hall can be packed is in direct opposition to his declarations that we need to reopen the economy [“President escalates ultimatum with N.C. on holding GOP convention,” news, May 27]. Moving the convention will cost hundreds of millions for North Carolina hotels, restaurants, commuting companies and stores. These are the very businesses fighting to stay afloat.

Mr. Trump doesn’t care.

What he cares about is getting a packed house to create an election image.

Eileen McClure Nelson, Burke