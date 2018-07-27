Soybean farmer Michael Petefish stands inside a bin with soybeans from last season's crop at his farm near Claremont in southern Minnesota on July 18. (Jim Mone/AP)

Glaring facts jumped out in the July 25 front-page article “$12 billion in aid for U.S. farmers hurt in trade war.” Welfare is supposed to be anathema to true, red-blooded Republicans. To wit, spending for farmer supports will now more than double under President Trump’s agriculture bailout from a current $10 billion by adding $12 billion more at the stroke of a pen, to total $22 billion. What’s more, that pen stroke, by one reckless man with a trail of business bankruptcies, who created the very need for said bailout, requires no approval or oversight by our Congress.

But, at the very least, our valiant farmers will be fulfilling the administration’s new “work for welfare” requirements.

John Swenson, Staunton, Va.

If you sat down to design the dumbest possible policy combinations you could think of, they would have to include starting a trade war that harms American farmers and then shoveling out $12 billion in taxpayer money to those farmers in compensation. Why doesn’t Congress stop this insanity?

Phil Harvey, Cabin John

In March, President Trump announced steel and aluminum tariffs, and the Dow fell more than 400 points out of around 25,000 points, or about 1.7 percent. Given all the funds indexed to the Dow, the total investor loss was likely in the billions.

When China imposed retaliatory soybean tariffs, the price on about $40 billion of U.S. soybeans dropped from around $10 to $8.50 per bushel almost overnight. Mr. Trump’s solution: Charge every one of the roughly 140 million taxpayers in the United States about $85 each to subsidize about 300,000 soy growers and other farmers.

Mr. Trump’s advice to “ be a little patient ” doesn’t work in instantaneous commodity market math, only drawn-out real estate market math.

John Archibald, Annandale