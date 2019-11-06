More important, the evidence suggests that the whistleblower sought to fulfill the oath of office that government employees take, which includes promising to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

AD

Whether Mr. Trump and his allies believe blowing the whistle was necessary to fulfill this oath, the whistleblower deserves the benefit of the doubt. The president and his allies should stop trying to unmask this individual, which feels like an attempt to retaliate and to intimidate other potential whistleblowers and witnesses.

AD

Jason V. Morgan, Vienna

In his Nov. 3 Outlook essay, “When should Republicans jump ship?,” David Greenberg argued that President Trump’s defenders should consider their legacy and used the Nixon impeachment as an example.

There are, however, significant differences between the Nixon impeachment and that of Mr. Trump. First, as Mr. Greenberg acknowledged, Republicans in the 1970s were much more “independent-minded.” That certainly cannot be said about today’s Republicans.

AD

The more telling difference between then and now is the Nixon tapes. President Richard M. Nixon personally orchestrated an elaborate coverup scheme that became widely known to and accepted by the public because of the testimony of Alexander Butterfield, a low-level Nixon White House official, who knew about and revealed the existence of these highly secret tapes, much to everyone’s surprise. Those tapes doomed Nixon.

AD

Maybe there yet will be a similar bombshell in the Trump proceeding, but thus far the information that has been leaked about White House officials being concerned about the call and wanting to keep it confidential are not in any way analogous to the content and impact of the Nixon tapes. Until such a bombshell is revealed, I don’t think comparisons to the Nixon impeachment make any sense.

Edward Basile, Washington

AD

I am shocked by Republicans’ support for the president and by their attention to the process rather than focusing on the gravity of the facts. As a parent, when the school tells you that your child did something wrong, the first thing that comes to mind is worrying about what the kid did and how to address it, not whether the school followed the procedure to implement consequences.

Rodica Ursu, Chevy Chase

AD