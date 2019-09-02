Questions remain about President Trump’s proposal to stage next year’s Group of Seven summit at his Doral resort in Florida [“Trump’s promotion of his Doral club for G-7 catches area officials by surprise,” news, Aug. 28]. But the absurdity of this proposal is not just because the Trump Organization would profit from it and it would violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

Rather, it is a desperate attempt by Mr. Trump to escape the ignominy of being shunned and shamed by European Union leaders this year because of his generally argumentative posture, including advocating Russian readmission to the G-7, minimizing the threat from climate change and inventing an encouraging telephone call from a Chinese official about trade negotiations. Based on this experience, he might understandably view next year’s event with all the enthusiasm of a dental patient going for a root canal without Novocain.

So what better way to deal with this sticky problem than to hold the party at your own house? Presumably the E.U. guests would be so beholden to Mr. Trump by this extravagance, they would acquiesce with almost any proposal made to them, including inviting Russia back into the fold. But that thinking would illustrate Mr. Trump’s inability to conduct government business in any accepted manner. Sad.

Charles Stalford, Glen Allen, Va.

