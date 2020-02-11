I don’t recall seeing, in any news articles or in my other reading during a career in environmental management, any authorization by the Antiquities Act for presidents to cut the acreage in national monuments. If we are a nation where no one is above the law, then neither a president nor a lower-ranking government official may reduce the size of a national monument or allow damage to its resources. If Congress, as the legislative branch of our government, wishes to allow desecration of national monuments, it must write a law that says so.

Charles H. Ellis III, Washington

Regarding the Feb. 7 Politics & the Nation article “Interior Dept. set to allow drilling, grazing on former monument land in Utah”:

I wish President Trump would read a book someday, but because he will not even read national security briefings, I recommend he read just one short story: the story of King Midas. Soon, the United States will be so caught up in greed that perhaps we’ll have streets and toilet bowls made of gold, but there will be no clean water to drink, no birds, no clean air. Oh, we shall be overjoyed to eat money. Maybe we shall have more golf courses. Long live Mr. Trump’s environmental protection acts.