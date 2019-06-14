Regarding the June 13 Metro article “Additional fireworks in plans for July 4 event”:

For more than 40 years, our family has been on the Mall for the celebration of our nation’s birthday. For the past 20, we’ve had “our” spot on the steps of the reflecting pool, surrounded by 250,000 to 500,000 of “our best friends,” as my husband puts it; there’s always room for one more group to squeeze in. You couldn’t ask for a better place to see families and friends of every age and ethnicity; you will share fellowship with locals and with visitors from around the country and the world.

That one person has decided to extort our nation’s Fourth of July celebration for his personal edification is ludicrous and shameful. We locals cannot stand by, losing sacred family traditions and a national celebration of what we are supposed to be: out of many, one.

Mary Resnick, Arlington