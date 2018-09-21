Marc A. Thiessen’s “list of good foreign-policy moves” not only was just the opposite — i.e., a catalogue of unforced errors — but also omitted some of President Trump’s most dangerous actions [“Trump’s foreign policy successes,” Wednesday Opinion, Sept. 19].

Where on Mr. Thiessen’s list were the already infamous Trump trade wars, the surrender of global prestige to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the destruction of our diplomatic infrastructure, the demoralization of American intelligence resources, and, probably the most consequential and irreparable “success,” the undermining of this country’s reputation around the world for integrity, reliability and just plain decency?

Mark Clark, Silver Spring