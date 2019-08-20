Regarding the Aug. 18 Retropolis column, “Johnson’s Alaska deal: From mockery to legacy”:

Is President Trump’s Greenland grab a “Seward’s Folly”? Maybe no more than Alaska was. With climate change, Greenland might live up to its name by the turn of century. Wines from Greenland (Vinland East). And there are abundant natural resources, including rare earths, precious metals, copper, etc.

A Greenland acquisition could be (the only?) one of Mr. Trump’s ideas worth considering. I’m ordering my hat now: MGGA (Make Greenland Green Again).

H. Ric Blacksten, Falls Church

Why might President Trump want to buy Greenland? The answer seems obvious: to change the subject. Mr. Trump is a master at giving us something ridiculous to talk about and thus forget about his reprehensible words and deeds.

Barbara Wank, Lancaster, Pa.

