The Jan. 15 Politics & The Nation article “White House opts to cooperate with California homelessness problem” was clear that the White House has released very few details about this impending collaboration. However, one mention in the article has me perplexed. The White House is considering whether to send hundreds of federal workers and additional money for services if a deal can be reached.

The additional money sounds like a good idea. But why would the federal government send hundreds of workers to California? Is there a shortage of qualified workers? Is this something that California has requested? Where will they be housed? What is the cost of housing federal workers temporarily in an area of the country where exorbitant housing costs contribute to homelessness?

Maybe it is a good idea that this plan has not been finalized, because this is one aspect that needs a rethink.

Marisa C. Brown, Vienna