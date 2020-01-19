The additional money sounds like a good idea. But why would the federal government send hundreds of workers to California? Is there a shortage of qualified workers? Is this something that California has requested? Where will they be housed? What is the cost of housing federal workers temporarily in an area of the country where exorbitant housing costs contribute to homelessness?
Maybe it is a good idea that this plan has not been finalized, because this is one aspect that needs a rethink.
Marisa C. Brown, Vienna