Nana, left, gets her birth control implant checked by Dr. Jean Rangomana during the Marie Stopes International mobile clinic in Besakoa, Madagascar, on April 9. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

In the Oct. 11 front-page article “U.S. abortion politics felt on a global level,” there was an essential breach between the Trump administration’s words and the effect of its foreign policy.

The article mentioned two designations of the policy in question: the Mexico City policy — named for where it was first drafted — and the “global gag rule.” The latter most accurately describes its effect: Doctors in affected countries are forbidden from talking about abortions with their patients, let alone providing them.

The article didn’t mention the official name of the Trump administration’s iteration of the policy: Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance. The reality of the policy’s impact could not be further from this misnomer.

The policy does a great deal of harm. It’s associated with increased rates of pregnancy and restricts access to abortion, forcing women to seek the procedure in unsafe settings and in dangerous ways. It also causes organizations that can’t comply with the rule to lose U.S. funding and prevents them from providing essential services, such as contraception provision, HIV/AIDS treatment and cancer screenings.

President Trump’s policy masquerades under the guise of preserving life, but it endangers life. I challenge the Trump administration to realize that when abortion access is restricted, women’s lives are threatened. If administration officials believe this right to be fundamental, then they must expand their notion of whose lives should be afforded this right.

Serra Sippel, Washington

The writer is president of the Center for

Health and Gender Equity.