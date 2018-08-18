PRESIDENT TRUMP had a kernel of a good idea when he criticized quarterly reporting expectations last week — even if he misdirected his call to action.

In a tweet Friday morning, he called on the Securities and Exchange Commission — an independent agency that sets its own agenda — to consider allowing public companies to file reports every six months instead of every three. He wrote that, having consulted with “some of the world’s top business leaders,” he believed this change would “make business (jobs) even better” and “allow greater flexibility & save money.” He later told reporters that the suggestion was made by outgoing PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi.

Publicly traded companies are currently required to file detailed quarterly reports disclosing earnings and other information about their operations. Though shareholder advocates believe these requirements facilitate transparency and accountability, critics argue that they create a focus on short-term profits over the long-term well-being of a company.

Short-termism is a real concern, but reporting requirements from the SEC are not the root cause. In reality, much of the pressure comes from the voluntary earnings guidance released by companies every quarter, forecasting their performance over the next three months. Companies often make spending, hiring and research decisions to meet these estimates, undermining strategic goals. In a June op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett called on public companies to reduce or end the practice of issuing earnings guidance so they can instead focus on growth and sustainability.

In the same piece, the two executives also wrote that they supported quarterly reporting in the interests of transparency. This seems to be a more measured response. Abandoning the quarterly reporting system would have a host of other implications for corporate America. It would mean overhauling an accounting system that has been in place since the Great Depression and depriving investors of the information they need to make informed decisions. Targeting the earnings guidance, by contrast, would be a much more feasible and effective area for change.

There are other compromise alternatives — including a bill that was passed with bipartisan support in the House — that would reduce, but not eliminate, quarterly reporting requirements. These are also worth considering if quarterly reports have become too complex and cumbersome. But, as Mr. Dimon and Mr. Buffett have pointed out, companies do not need to rely on the president or the SEC to change their incentive structure. They have the tools to free themselves at least of some short-term pressure, and they should use them.