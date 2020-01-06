The regime in Tehran has a plan — a theory — that guides its actions. Lacking the ability to engage in conventional aggression, it has mastered the art of nonconventional aggression: rallying Shiite militancy and employing hybrid warfare to amplify its influence.
No country with the ability to threaten the survival of the Iranian regime has accepted the task of drawing lines to limit Iranian adventurism. President Barack Obama seemed to find the whole enterprise too risky and costly. So we got abdication in Syria, a meaningless chemical weapons red line, and a nuclear deal that essentially ceded Iran’s regional role if it didn’t take the final steps toward a nuclear bomb.
Through most of President Trump’s term in office, the Iranian regime could count on continued impunity. Yes, Trump’s sanctions had a nasty bite. But his promise of regional evacuation, his strange deference to both Turkey and Russia, as well as his lack of response to recent Iranian escalations (targeting oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, attacking a major Saudi Arabian oil facility, launching rockets against an Iraqi military base and instigating an assault on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad), all seemed to continue the Obama tradition.
Then came the killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani — the designer, symbol and best implementer of Iran’s regional ambitions. In his own chaotic way, Trump has proposed a new U.S. policy. It sets a red line for Iran: no more killing of Americans. And it involves a promise that Iranian escalation will be met by actions against the Iranian homeland, not just against proxies.
The hope of deterrence is not absurd. During the past 35 years, there have been cases where imposing pain on the Iranian regime has (briefly) shifted its behavior. (See Operation Praying Mantis in 1988 and the 2006-2007 attacks against Quds Force militias that were killing U.S. soldiers in Iraq.) When the regime is threatened, it can be pragmatic.
If Trump’s red line holds up, it could be a useful turning point in the containment of Iran. And this new strategic reality could form the basis for useful diplomatic talks involving Iran and the United States’ Arab friends and allies.
But the United States has two serious problems. The first is found in the region. Iran is better contained when there are U.S. forces in Iraq, cooperating with the Iraqi government and military. But large Iraqi demonstrations against Iranian interference have now been replaced by large demonstrations opposing recent U.S. actions. Kicking out the Americans has clearly gained in appeal among Iraqi nationalists.
The United States’ second big problem is in Washington. Here it remains an open question: Are we seeing a new strategy to contain Iran or the random gyrations of the mad king?
Trump is hardly Klemens von Metternich with a Twitter account. He responds impulsively to praise and slights. He seems inordinately attracted to war crimes — such as killing civilians and attacking cultural treasures — that would harm the image of the United States for generations. The whole direction of his policy can be changed in reaction to something he hears on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” His rhetoric of national disengagement and retreat has left the American public unprepared for exertions and sacrifices that may become necessary. His habit of deception taints any assertion of fact he makes, beginning with the possibility that he exaggerated evidence of an “imminent attack.” His relentless use of the presidency for private political gain raises disturbing questions about his motivations.
Given his lack of competence and character, this president is a horrible carrier of any new policy. But one of the worst outcomes would be for Trump to fail or blink. Whatever your view of his fateful action, that action has been taken. Even if it results in some difficult consequences, we should hope it succeeds.
