Regarding the June 16 Style article “Top editors at Voice of America resign”:

With the departure of leadership at the Voice of America, the new chief executive for international broadcasting, Michael Pack, will choose a new director who will guide the organization in its journalistic mission.

As longtime (now retired) Voice of America news correspondents who dedicated our careers to the pursuit of credible journalism, we were disturbed by President Trump’s recent attack on the VOA. Over the decades, VOA correspondents have risked their lives in reporting major stories around the world. At home, reporters and editors have never shied from comprehensive and balanced reporting on major U.S. stories, including Watergate, the Iran-contra affair, the 9/11 terrorist attacks or the impeachments of two American presidents.

The VOA is required by law to practice credible journalism thanks to the 1976 VOA Charter, and decades of reliable reporting and broadcasts have produced an audience today approaching 300 million on TV, radio and digital.

At a time when credible news reporting matters more than ever, we believe that discarding VOA’s traditional journalistic role in exchange for turning the Voice of America into a propaganda mouthpiece would be a mistake for the country and a disservice to the VOA’s international audiences.

Jim Malone, Rockville

David Borgida, Rockville