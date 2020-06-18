The VOA is required by law to practice credible journalism thanks to the 1976 VOA Charter, and decades of reliable reporting and broadcasts have produced an audience today approaching 300 million on TV, radio and digital.
At a time when credible news reporting matters more than ever, we believe that discarding VOA’s traditional journalistic role in exchange for turning the Voice of America into a propaganda mouthpiece would be a mistake for the country and a disservice to the VOA’s international audiences.
Jim Malone, Rockville
David Borgida, Rockville