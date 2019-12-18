In Glenn Kessler’s Dec. 15 Fact Checker column, “In annual roundup of biggest Pinocchios, more than half of them are Trump’s,” we learn that the president probably will soon pass the 15,000 lies/false claims mark. We all know he is a serial liar. Missing in so much of the commentary is why that is so bad. His lying shows complete disregard and disrespect for the people of this country. It shows arrogance and lack of conscience. The result is that people who believe him make very important decisions based on untruths, with disastrous results. We see it every day in the damage being done to our environment based on his rejection of the truth of climate science. We see it in the reputations of fine public servants being tarnished by the president’s false accusations. The lies about immigrants are tearing families apart. Every single lie he tells magnifies serious harm.