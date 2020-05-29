It’s really not anything out of the ordinary for this man, but somehow it seemed so much worse in the context of a global pandemic and a pause to remember the fallen. Every day, I deal with the emotional impact of seeing our nation disgraced with his every word and action, but truly, the worst part of it is trying to understand how this consistently wretched behavior has even one supporter. Our nation is truly in a sad place these days.

Molly Sprouse, McLean

I was struck by the juxtaposition of the May 25 op-ed “What we owe the fallen,” by former defense secretary James Mattis, and the news article the same day regarding President Trump’s tweeting [“On weekend dedicated to war dead, Trump devotes time to tweets and golf,” news].

Gen. Mattis exhorted us to “show respect and genuine friendship to each other as fellow citizens — including those with whom we sometimes disagree” in honor of our country, our liberty and those who have sacrificed for us. The news article highlighted yet more behavior — bullying and rumoring — by our so-called leader that would shame all but the most insecure middle-schooler. This person is systematically seeking to undo the democracy that the Founders created and the soldiers whom we honor on Memorial Day died to protect.

It is time to move on. Let us be a nation of empathy, resolve and cooperation. Let us show our best sides in addressing the pandemic following the quiet leadership of our health-care and service workers and local leaders. Let us not be distracted by juvenile taunts and divisiveness. In the words of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), “Just stop.”

