I will give Mr. O’Brien the benefit of the doubt by saying he “just forgot” to mention how the Islamic State might not have been decimated had it not been for the brave and costly efforts of the Kurds. Either that or he was directed not to include it in his op-ed.

Joel Kawer, Gaithersburg

I had a laugh-out-loud moment while reading Robert C. O’Brien’s Oct. 17 Thursday Opinion essay. Mr. O’Brien explained that he is downsizing the NSC staff “to assist the president as he continues to execute his foreign policy vision for the country.” What a surprise: President Trump has a foreign policy vision! Does he seek advice from or listen to NSC members?

This month, Mr. Trump had a disastrous phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, abandoned our Kurdish allies, allowed Turkey to partner with Russia to control territory we were protecting, and totally upset the geostrategic landscape of the Middle East in favor of Syria, Iran and Russia. What was the role of the NSC in this decision?

To save time and money, Mr. O’Brien’s downsizing project can further reduce the NSC to one person: Mr. Trump, who, with his infinite wisdom and brilliant mind, will manage foreign affairs on his own.

Oh, perhaps instead of laughing, I should cry.

Mary Emilie Combs, North Bethesda

Missing from recently appointed national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien’s otherwise-commendable remarks about how he intends to streamline President Trump’s National Security Council was his failure to say one word about what the NSC’s greatest failing has been during Mr. Trump’s tenure: The president doesn’t pay attention to it.

The president has no use for the council’s interagency process. He considers his “gut instincts” superior to NSC briefing papers, policy options, deliberations and warnings of future consequences. To borrow from Mr. O’Brien’s reference to “the president’s vision for a lean, efficient government,” Mr. Trump has already found one in the national security realm: himself.

Karl F. Inderfurth, McLean

The writer served on the National Security Council staff in the Carter administration and

was co-editor of "Fateful Decisions: Inside the National Security Council."

