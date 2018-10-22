Both the Oct. 18 editorial “The exploding deficit” and the front-page article “Democrats seize upon safety-net comments” said the deficit caused by President Trump’s tax cut needs to be addressed by decreasing spending. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said social programs were to blame for the deficit. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said that means cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. In other words, everyone except the rich will take a hit. I suggest that our president’s tax cut was his first step to engineer his next bankruptcy, but, this time, a national one. He, with the help of Congress, cut taxes so drastically that the Treasury had to borrow $779 billion this past fiscal year. Unfortunately, when the business cycle goes negative from its present high, there won’t be cash available to stimulate a recovery — another bankruptcy! Of course, future generations, not Mr. Trump, will be stuck with the debt.

Ronald Muller, Upper Marlboro