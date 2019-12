My compliments to former Navy secretary Richard Spencer for standing up for his principles, as he wrote in his Nov. 28 op-ed, “ I was fired as Navy secretary. Here’s what I learned .” The message sent by President Trump in pardoning Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher is abhorrent.

What message does his pardon send to anyone in the armed forces who wants to disobey the law? And what message does it send to all in the armed forces who have been disciplined for behavior less offensive than Chief Gallagher’s?