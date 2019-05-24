Regarding the May 21 editorial “The pardons that shouldn’t”:

It is utterly disgusting and disgraceful for President Trump to suggest he would, as the editorial put it, “pardon several U.S. service members accused or convicted of war crimes, including murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse.” Such a move would minimize some of the most respected judicial courts in our country: the military courts.

War is dirty and ugly. Why not just turn armed individuals loose and forget about any code of conduct? That is what this president and his supporters are advocating. When a military court makes a ruling, there should not be any outside second-guessing of the results, especially from those who have never experienced military service.

Roland Swanson, Silver Spring