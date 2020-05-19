The article reported that the U.S. Postal Service’s “bipartisan” governing board will soon consist entirely of Trump appointees, under a wealthy Trump donor as postmaster general. It mentioned Mr. Trump’s grudge against, and wish to raise shipping fees for, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (who owns The Post), while Mr. Trump labels the 245-year-old Postal Service “a joke.”
Despite declining revenue, that historic so-called joke delivered 142 billion pieces of mail last year, including more than 1 billion prescription drug shipments. Will such services continue uninterrupted under its presidential “reshaping” — with ballots delivered reliably?
Commentators have often mentioned “chaos” alongside Mr. Trump’s strategies. How certain can we be that chaos is not in his plan for the USPS in November? Congress must protect consumers, small businesses and (please!) voters.
Chris Edwards, Harrisonburg, Va.
Middle-of-the-night panic has become routine in the more than three years of the Trump presidency, but, recently, the haunting comes earlier each night. The president’s latest attempt to abolish the U.S. Postal Service by way of appointing a malleable crony as postmaster general terrifies this grandma of 19 who treasures primitive notes from that precious brood. But this lifelong voter, who sees mail-in voting as the safe, logical, universal solution to the unpredictable circumstances of a pandemic, is more overwhelmed with fear for the viability of a functioning postal delivery system on Nov. 3!
A disabled postal system is the perfect, Trumpian (clever/deviant/malevolent) way to eliminate the possibility of mail-in voting.
Ann Felker, Arlington