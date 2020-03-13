The crisp, authoritative responses from Bowser, Hogan, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other officials around the country to the quickly developing crisis contrast sharply with President Trump’s failure in leadership.

Rather than call attention to the threat, Trump wasted time griping that Democrats were circulating the “hoax” that his administration’s response had been lacking. The virus is no big deal; treat it like the flu; wait until spring has sprung. All will be well.

To concerned citizens who want to get a coronavirus test, not to worry: “Anyone who wants a test can get a test,” he declared.

Except, as it turns out, there are not enough kits. What’s more, Trump’s health and human services secretary, Alex Azar, told the country just the opposite: “You may not get a test unless a doctor or public health official prescribes a test.”

It’s been like that out of the administration since coronavirus came on the scene: happy talk, contradictory messages (The Post counted at least 14 over the past 30 days), false statements laced with presidential self-praise.

It all culminated in a midweek Trump televised Oval Office address, which was a doozy.

Trump solemnly announced restrictions on travel to the United States from Europe — and more. “These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval,” he said. Except when the show was over, Trump tweeted a correction: “Trade will in no way be affected . . . The restriction stops people not goods.”

He also looked into the camera and declared that health insurance companies “have agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments.” ‘Taint so, said a trade association for insurers. The insurance companies are going to cover testing only, not treatment.

Trump assured the country that the risk to most Americans is “very, very low.” But said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in congressional testimony earlier in the day: “Bottom line, it’s going to get worse.”

Trump’s principal contribution to combating the virus? Chaos and confusion.

The fight has been left in the hands of public health officials beyond the White House’s reach, and with state and local officials on the front lines.

Use of this space to critique any more of Trump’s coronavirus performance would be a needless repetition of already well-documented screw-ups.

However, I return to the administration’s bungling of coronavirus because it is emblematic of Trump’s service to the nation, which has been three years of boorish strutting on the national stage animated by a toxic mixture of arrogance and ignorance.

Arrogance that made him declare, “I will build a great wall . . . and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall.” (And perhaps stupidity for ever believing it would happen.) It was ignorance — and malice — that led him to say about Mexicans: “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

Arrogance got Trump to discard three decades of U.S. policy toward Pyongyang in the expectation that it would beat its nuclear arsenal into plowshares because big bad, but sweet-talking, Donald said so. But ignorance caused Trump to fall for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s charm offensive in the first place, during which time Kim played Trump like a fiddle.

Arrogance convinced Trump that Iran would come crawling back to the negotiating table if the United States flexed its muscle and sanctioned the hell out of Tehran. Ignorance fueled the belief that Iran cannot absorb the pain and step up the effort to develop a nuclear weapon. Which reportedly is being done.

It takes arrogance and ignorance in equal measure to mislead yourself into thinking that everything can be spun, and that governing is nothing more than dealmaking.

Simply stated: Donald Trump may (possibly) know the development business, but he doesn’t know diddly squat about how to govern. The country is paying the price.

