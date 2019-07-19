Regarding the July 17 front-page article “House condemns Trump’s remarks, but divide is clear ”:

Setting aside the debate over his racist intent, what are we to make of the simple absurdity of the president’s comments? Telling people already in their homes that if they don’t like it there they can go back home sounds like something out of a Lewis Carroll story. Even more bizarre is the leader of a political movement firmly anchored in dissatisfaction with the way things are in this country (“Make America Great Again”) challenging his fellow citizens to leave if they don’t like the country as it is. Can anyone make sense of this? When a society becomes inured to obvious absurdity, effectively addressing any of the complex problems we face, racism and otherwise, may be impossible.

Expect President Trump to keep up the racist attacks like those condemned by the House. He will continue his racist attacks because many of my fellow Americans see these attacks as a defense of their own values and commitments. These attacks secure the president’s base and perhaps even increase his support. For those of us committed to anti-racism, that is the frightening reality. Since Mr. Trump took office, I have had two mantras: “Deliver us from evil” and “No normalization of this racist administration.”

I am an optimist by nature. I know that activists who maintained hope in the face of violence helped deliver our nation from the evils of slavery, Jim Crow and many other forms of unjust discrimination and terror waged on women, immigrants, people of color and LGBTQ individuals. Recollecting their fight for justice gives me continued hope. At the same time, I am deeply concerned that we are losing ground on resisting the normalization of this racist administration. Too many of my fellow Americans are willing to dismiss the president’s racist remarks or, worse, to outright embrace them.

While it is demoralizing to see the United States degraded by a destructive and unqualified leader, President Trump, with his mob-boss style, is but one man, and one day we’ll see the last of him. The real tragedy is that Republicans are silently enabling him. It has become clear that Mr. Trump probably could go to the darkest depths of any autocrat in history and Republican lawmakers would continue to support him.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), reported to have early on called Mr. Trump a “jackass,” recently said, “If you don’t want to get reelected, you’re in the wrong business.” The truth is that our elected lawmakers are in the wrong business if they’re unwilling to stick their necks out to protect our democracy.

