Let’s hear it for Dana Milbank’s suggestion that the media stop slavishly covering President Trump’s pep rallies [“Journalists: Don’t play Trump’s foil,” Sunday Opinion, Aug. 5]. These rallies are not news. They’re propaganda. To regurgitate and trumpet what’s said there is irresponsible journalism. Media presence should consist of, at most, a small group that pools its reporting to share with the rest of the press. That’s sufficient to ensure any real news will be covered.

Carolyn Sherman, Bethesda