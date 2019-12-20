Congressional Republicans will own everything that is Trump. When the reckoning Mr. Robinson noted arrives, will those Republicans think it was worth it?

John M. Huber, Williamsburg, Va.

I went to President Trump’s inauguration. I listened to his inaugural address. This is, in part, what he said:

“We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. . . . For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. . . . Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. . . . What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. . . . At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction, that a nation exists to serve its citizens.”

The saddest part of this whole affair is that Mr. Trump never was and never will be president to all Americans. But that was his choice. In fact, when I reread these words after almost three years of his presidency, they seem so hypocritical.

Like many Americans, I’m sick over the partisanship I am witnessing in Congress. But I also want to know the facts, however they turn out. I think all citizens deserve that right.

Jeff Gates, Silver Spring

Regarding the Dec. 18 front-page article “Before a day of reckoning, a fiery last stand”:

Unfortunately, we are accustomed to hundreds of President Trump’s tweets, but six-page letters are unusual. Most of the points made are redundant and no different from what he has been saying for years — except one. He is laying the groundwork for a “stolen” 2020 election, which is frightening and certainly should be taken seriously.

The Constitution is clear on the process for certifying a presidential election, but I think it is very likely that if Mr. Trump loses, especially if it is close, there will be disruption and a serious crisis. I hope we will be prepared. I also hope Republican members of Congress will respect that their oaths were made to our country and to the Constitution, not to Mr. Trump.

Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring

