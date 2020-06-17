I agree with George F. Will that President Trump seems oblivious to what drives economic growth. As Mr. Will noted in his June 14 op-ed, “Joe Biden, China and cheerfulness,” China is encountering serious head winds with a declining population and state-owned firms dragging down efficiency. The U.S. “comeback” Mr. Will cited is less than certain. Immigration is an essential source of U.S. population growth. According to the Census Bureau, if the United States experienced zero net immigration, U.S. population would peak in 2035, then decline. That is an extreme scenario. Still, this administration’s policies have reduced immigration to the lowest levels in a decade.

Long-term economic performance is also driven by productivity — that is, producing more with the same or fewer inputs. U.S. productivity growth has slowed over the recent decade to a 1.4 percent annual average compared with a more than 2 percent average in the previous 20 years. Factors driving productivity include research, infrastructure, health, a trained/motivated labor force, education, innovation and competition, including trade. This administration has done little to advance any of these. More than an entrenchment of misunderstanding as Mr. Will suggested, Mr. Trump’s reelection also would endanger U.S. long-term economic prospects.

James Wallar, Fairfax