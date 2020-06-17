Long-term economic performance is also driven by productivity — that is, producing more with the same or fewer inputs. U.S. productivity growth has slowed over the recent decade to a 1.4 percent annual average compared with a more than 2 percent average in the previous 20 years. Factors driving productivity include research, infrastructure, health, a trained/motivated labor force, education, innovation and competition, including trade. This administration has done little to advance any of these. More than an entrenchment of misunderstanding as Mr. Will suggested, Mr. Trump’s reelection also would endanger U.S. long-term economic prospects.
James Wallar, Fairfax