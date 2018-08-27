The Aug. 24 front-page article “Trump is assailed over tweet on S. Africa” underscored the U.S. president’s racist tendency at home. Now President Trump is fanning the flames of racism in South Africa. It appears the president is championing the cause of a white-nationalist agenda and moving its doctrine of supremacy beyond the shores of the United States.

I am not surprised by Mr. Trump’s new diabolical frontier of racism involving the land matters and its expropriation efforts in a country where the ownership of land under the apartheid regime was grossly skewed in favor of whites. Consequently, Mr. Trump’s tweet reflects his lack of understanding and insensitivity to a perennial land issue facing black people in South Africa. Also, the South African government has denied any problems with its current policy to redistribute land in the country. Why is Mr. Trump stirring the nest involving land matters between whites and blacks in South Africa?

Mr. Trump’s tweet was a diversionary tactic for his predicament in the United States involving the guilty verdicts for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the guilty plea of his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Joel Ademisoye, Gaithersburg