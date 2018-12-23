Regarding the Dec. 20 front-page article “U.S. to quickly pull troops from Syria”:

Enough is enough. The United States needs adult leadership. Gut feelings cannot replace the best judgment of admirals, generals and experts on international relations. Foreign policy decisions cannot be made on a whim.

All nations must operate in their national interests. It was the unanimous view of the top experts in the military, the State Department and the intelligence community that the U.S. national interest required U.S. presence in Syria for the present. Only Russian, Turkish and Iranian national interests are served by immediate U.S. withdrawal.

Congress must act now to intercede. It must check President Trump’s ill-considered, off-the-cuff, illogical decisions. The wise founders established a tripartite checks-and-balances system of government. The U.S. government chief executive is not a king, nor is he an emperor. He heads only one of three equal branches of government. It is now time for Republicans and Democrats to recognize they must unite to bring back stability in American governance before the U.S. national interest is irretrievably damaged.

Gerald S. Rose, Falls Church

The article “U.S. to quickly pull troops from Syria” quoted the president as saying he is bringing the troops home because “we won.” President Trump is clearly confused. He campaigned for president saying we would tire of winning. So he must somehow conflate ending a successful but ongoing mission (not completed, according to most analysts) with winning. Clearly, Mr. Trump’s worldview does not allow for losing.

Historically, he has a point. But my guess is that Mr. Trump simply has a confused definition of what it means to win. Baby boomers all grew up learning that the United States never lost a war. Unless there is an agreement or treaty with the Islamic State and the other warring parties, there are no winners or losers, and no guarantee of how the peace will be maintained. On the other hand, the Paris Peace Accords ended the Vietnam War, but the ensuing peace turned out much differently than expected. Maybe Mr. Trump thinks he can declare victory and go home.

The takeaway seems to be that if this is how Mr. Trump ends military conflicts, you can only imagine how he would solve other pressing problems, such as the national budget, the border wall, North Korea and so on. All that can be said is that when Mr. Trump declares victory, buyers beware.

Arthur J. Horowitz, Washington

I found myself in new territory when I read the Dec. 20 editorial “Mr. Trump’s disastrous Syria decision.” I agreed with the editorial. The president’s decision to leave Syria has the potential for disaster. The decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria creates an unacceptable risk of creating a vacuum likely to be filled with a resurgent terrorist army and a plum for a host of malign actors in the region — Iran, Russia, Turkey. It puts allies, such as the Kurds and Israel, in a much tougher position.

The president is right to act on promises he made, such as pulling out of Syria in due course, but now does not seem to be the time. The Obama administration’s precipitous withdrawal from Iraq should stand as a lesson in how not to conduct foreign policy.

Robert E. Klein, Gainesville

In 1964, John Stormer wrote and self-published “None Dare Call It Treason.” Stormer borrowed the title from John Harington, a writer and cynic-in-residence in Queen Elizabeth I’s court, who wrote: “Treason doth never prosper: what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.”

Stormer was fixated on the dangers of an international communist conspiracy and wrote in the hyperbolic style of the 1960s. The title of his first chapter is relevant today: “Have We Gone Crazy?”

Here, now, comes President Trump, who has avoided visiting a combat zone for fear of personal physical harm, has proclaimed he knows more than “the generals,” has besmirched the integrity of U.S. intelligence agencies, has never read an intelligence estimate with which he agreed and has proved to be a liar.

Mr. Trump embarked on a course in Syria that meets Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goals and, most important for Mr. Trump’s ego, gets Mr. Putin’s approval.

Robert Andrews, Washington

David Ignatius, in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “Trump abandons a mission that was working,” wrote that most Americans don’t understand Syria “because they didn’t watch the conflict on television.” Television? The reason many people don’t understand Syria or Yemen or Afghanistan is because major newspapers — The Post included — failed to provide comprehensive reporting over time. Dossiers, Russians, impeachment and spies are, perhaps, sexier than conflicts in which U.S. national security interests are at stake. But our world and that of our children are likely to be shaped more by the latter than the former. A few sad stories about refugees is not sufficient.

Although Mr. Ignatius traveled to Syria, the news pages of this and other major papers over the past two years have been startlingly bereft of serious coverage of the United States’ wars. Television is not to blame for the absence of professional print journalism.

Shoshana Bryen, Silver Spring