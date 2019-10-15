Elva Card, Fairfax

Daniel Caldwell’s Oct. 11 letter, “Pulling out of Syria,” supporting President Trump’s impulsive and dangerous betrayal of our brave Kurdish allies in the fight against the Islamic State, leaving them at the mercy of Turkey’s long-planned goal of destruction, was based on wishful thinking, not fact. Consider:

AD

AD

The United States did not destroy the Islamic State’s physical caliphate; the Kurds did, with U.S. support. The bulk of the fighting — at the request of the United States — and the dying (in the thousands) was done by Kurdish fighters;

The destruction of the caliphate is not the same as destroying the Islamic State. Kurdish forces, guarding thousands of Islamic State prisoners, will no longer be able to do so because they will need every available fighter to defend their people from Turkey’s genocidal onslaught; and,

The winners of Mr. Trump’s typically ignorant and unhinged decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria are Russia, Iran, Turkey, Syria and the Islamic State. The losers, aside from the Kurdish people, the world’s largest stateless group, are U.S. national security and credibility, and our European, Israeli and Arab allies.

It is no wonder, then, that sharp criticism of this incompetent and disloyal president’s decision to abandon the Kurds has been strikingly bipartisan.

Aaron Rubin, Rockville

AD