While I, too, would like to see President Trump’s tax returns, the current push to obtain them is clearly a partisan “fishing expedition” [“House unlikely to get Trump tax returns before 2020 vote,” news, Aug. 23]. I would like to see a law whereby all public servants must provide their tax returns for the two years before being elected or appointed, every year while in office, and for two years after leaving public service. And I’d make it retroactive for all those currently serving in public office. I’m certain that many in the House would not look favorably on such a law, but if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander.

Patrick McGinn, California

Though there has been a trend by presidents to disclose their personal tax returns to the public, since the time of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, it has been a healthy American habit to secure citizens from having to provide their federal tax returns to prying eyes.

President Trump should feel free to maintain his tax returns as a private matter between himself and the Internal Revenue Service.

Mike Stollenwerk, Alexandria

