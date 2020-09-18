Mr. Trump had already turned a platform used by hundreds of millions into a geopolitical game chip. He had cajoled companies into courting him; he had shaken them down for promises of money to fill U.S. coffers. And early this week, it appeared the legitimate national security issues that were the pretext for all this buffoonery would end up far from fully addressed after all, with ByteDance still majority owner of TikTok and Oracle merely hosting its data. The White House and the companies have been wrangling ever since to make adjustments, including a possible initial public offering for U.S. firms to purchase stock in TikTok, mandatory third-party audits of data practices and an assurance that Oracle could inspect source code built in Beijing to detect any backdoors.

AD

AD

What Oracle almost certainly will not be able to do is exercise control over the secret sauce responsible for TikTok’s stunning success: its algorithm. That presents a different sort of national security issue, which is the possibility of subtle manipulation of this country’s information environment through what the tens of millions of TikTok users here, many of them teenagers, see when they stare at their screens. China all but ensured this outcome in response to Mr. Trump’s intervention by implementing new export controls preventing the sale of intellectual property precisely like the code in question.

Now, the president must either follow through on his threat of an ill-advised, possibly unconstitutional ban or approve an outcome that constitutes capitulation. The administration announced on Friday that new downloads of TikTok would be barred on Sunday and further restrictions imposed in November. (WeChat will be banned with full restrictions in place on Sunday.) This opens up wiggle room for an arrangement that satisfies security concerns to the extent possible — the right road forward for anyone interested in preserving the open and global Internet this nation claims to believe in.

Yet, no matter the outcome, the TikTok saga represents a squandered opportunity to address the knotty question of Chinese technology in the United States. The tale will teach other countries all the wrong lessons: that they can push companies, including our own, to pay up if they want to operate in a less-than-friendly environment; that they can play with free expression to score geopolitical points; and that these matters are less about security than they are about posturing. The problem for Mr. Trump is that the United States will still emerge from this kerfuffle with the slumped shoulders of the defeated.

AD

AD