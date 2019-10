In his Oct. 20 @PKCapitol column, “As year’s end nears, impeachment isn’t the only big political showdown ahead,” Paul Kane rightly wondered what is happening to the Democrats’ legislative agenda. Unfortunately, no bipartisan legislation on prescription drug prices or infrastructure is likely to be completed while the Democrats remain single-mindedly focused on removing President Trump from office. But the president does not need the cooperation of the Democratic-controlled House to move forward with his own agenda. He still has the exclusive power to make federal appointments, and the Republican-controlled Senate still has the exclusive power to confirm those appointments.