A woman places flowers next to a photo of Mariee Juarez, a toddler who died after being detained with her mother, during a July protest in Austin against detaining migrant children. (Nick Wagner/AP)

I was deeply disturbed to read the Aug. 22 front-page article “U.S. moving to detain migrant children longer,” about the Trump administration’s decision to defy the Flores agreement and hold migrant children and parents in indefinite detention. This decision is the latest move in this administration’s Machiavellian strategy to terrorize migrant families and embolden white supremacists who want to send a message that immigrants of color are not welcome in this country.

How can we have any confidence in this administration’s ability to treat detained migrants with any humanity? After all, this is the same administration under whose watch young children have died. One woman’s son was born with health complications after she was shackled, denied prenatal care and completely neglected for days while in labor. A 16-year-old migrant was not producing sufficient breast milk for her child because she was receiving inadequate food and water while detained in federal custody.

These modern-day concentration camps take us back to our long and dark history of caging people of color. Make no mistake: People of color understand viscerally that these policies are an attack on all of us, and we will continue to mobilize to say enough is enough and to seek the change we need to restore humanity, dignity and justice in our politics.

Jessica González-Rojas, Washington

The writer is executive director of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health.

Read more letters to the editor.