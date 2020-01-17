Regarding the Jan. 16 front-page article “Impeachment case heads to Senate”:

If the Senate doesn’t permit the submission of relevant documents and the testimony of witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will be presiding over the beginning of the end of our democracy. Should this occur, a granite monument funded by private money should be erected with the names of the senators who pushed us into this abyss etched upon it for posterity. These individuals must be remembered for violating their oath to uphold the Constitution.

Marian Schwartz, Charlottesville