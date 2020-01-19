Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has declared many times that he will follow the White House’s lead. The president is the defendant, the subject of the trial. That’s clear bias. Mr. McConnell is not alone. Each senator who has also declared bias should be challenged by other senators and brought to the chief justice. Senators who have affirmed that they will listen to the evidence should be the ones who vote.

In a normal judicial proceeding, if a judge learns that a juror has violated the oath of impartiality, that juror is dismissed and subject to penalty.

There must be consequences. The chief justice is there to be the lever for fairness. As the constitutional representative of the judicial branch, with a role mandated by the Constitution, he can’t let biased senators get away with it. That is his “task at hand.”

Milton Shinberg, Washington

Republican senators face the most important decisions of their lives: Should they follow the Constitution, which they are sworn to serve, or should they ignore evidence to avoid President Trump’s fury and improve their chances of getting reelected?

They may rationalize that they should appease Mr. Trump now “for the greater good,” and then they can control him later. But to do so would be to repeat one of the most disastrous political mistakes of the modern world: the German legislature ceding its power in the Enabling Act of 1933. In 1933, the German legislature (Reichstag) was threatened (by the Nazis) into ceding one of its critical constitutional responsibilities (making laws) to the executive branch (chancellor). The chancellor then became a dictator.

In 2020, the U.S. legislature — the Senate — is being threatened (by Mr. Trump) into ceding one of its critical constitutional responsibilities (oversight of the executive) to the executive branch. (Mr. Trump would be only accountable to himself!) Once congressional oversight is forfeited, who or what could prevent the president from becoming a de facto dictator?

Many members of the Reichstag rationalized and deluded themselves into thinking it was for the greater good, or that they could control the chancellor later and keep him from becoming a dictator. They were wrong.

The articles of impeachment are our enabling act. How many Republican senators will learn from history, do their constitutional duty, not cede their legislative power of oversight and, thereby, prevent an unchallengeable would-be dictator?

Ken Crandell, Columbia

The Jan. 17 front-page article “Senate trial of Trump begins” quoted Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) as saying she would “likely” vote to hear from witnesses at the president’s impeachment trial. Ms. Collins stakes her claim to being a Maine senator on claims of being moderate. She’s even gotten awards for it. Now she has a challenge.

Getting a few members of the Senate to agree to hold an actual trial is simply a discussion about respect for our Constitution. The challenge is combating the corruption of the Senate leadership. Ms. Collins’s comments about the audacious behavior of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were tepid at best. And now her reaction to the new information from Lev Parnas — the Jan. 16 front-page article “Impeachment case heads to Senate” quoted her as saying, “Doesn’t that suggest that the House did an incomplete job, then?” — is truly astounding. She is too soft, too uncommitted, too willing to shift the blame. And she is too beholden to Mr. McConnell’s campaign funds.

The stakes are higher than a reelection bid. The stakes are the heart of our Constitution.

Jo Trafford, Portland, Maine

I have voted for both political parties, but for most of my adult life, I have been for the Republicans. The hate, racism and lies that President Trump’s supporters ignore have pushed some of my family and me to be Democratic-leaning independents. But the current concern about getting just four Republican senators to support witnesses and testimonies and documents of evidence is a perfect example of the corruptness. The demand should be for 44, not four. Every senator should want evidence to review, rather than be party to corruption and coverup.

Rather than pride in standing for the nation and the Constitution, there is only shame.