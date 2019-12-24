Glenna Heckathorn, Church Creek, Md.

Jeff Flake’s Dec. 22 op-ed, “GOP senators are on trial, too,” was a powerful message to our senators to vote their conscience. He stated with certainty that if President Barack Obama had done the same thing that President Trump did, there would have been no question about what to do. Sadly, despite the oath senators must take to be objective, the outcome is all but certain.

Republicans and, for that matter, politicians in general, will vote their own personal interest. Additional witnesses, even if they are compelling, in all likelihood will not change the calculus as Republicans will continue to rationalize their partisanship. However, one thing would enable Republicans to vote their conscience: a secret ballot. There is no requirement in the impeachment process that requires a roll-call vote.

Mr. Trump, of course, would rage at the idea because he would realize the danger this would put him in.

Richard Shields, Reston

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) should notify Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., not Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), of the articles of impeachment and request witnesses, documents and a meeting to discuss how he intends to progress the trial.

The Constitution provides that the chief justice presides over the impeachment trial in the Senate and, as such, Mr. Roberts should decide these issues. Mr. Roberts has demonstrated that he is likely to be fair to all concerned and not be admittedly biased, like Mr. McConnell.

Allan R. Lipman, Rockville

For all the talk about who has the facts right in the impeachment drama, the reality is that the facts are only part of the story. This is because facts must be used to prove that a moral standard was violated. In the case of impeachment, the House showed there was sufficient evidence to try President Trump for committing bribery, treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors, as described in the two articles; and in the case of the Senate, the Democrats must convince the senators that Mr. Trump is guilty of violating one or more of these moral, constitutional standards.

Leaving aside the legalese and the strategies of both sides, suffice it to say that facts alone prove nothing. In moral arguments in general, some moral principle must be violated or promoted to make a moral judgment. Facts can help and will often be critically important, but let’s not assume that settling the factual issues will settle the moral question of whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office.

It is doubtful that a fair trial will take place, but if one does, it is best to put facts in their place.

Dave Anderson, Potomac

