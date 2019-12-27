The Dec. 24 news article “Dispute over how to conduct Senate trial deepens as both sides dig in” caused me to pause and think. So the House impeached the president for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” But now the speaker of the House is trying to influence the Senate’s trial with quid pro quo demands before she will release the articles of impeachment. Really? The members of Congress should be concerned about another impeachment of sorts coming when a different jury gets to decide the future of politics in Washington. That trial is already set for Nov. 3, 2020.