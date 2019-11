Ivanka Trump deleted tweets thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for helping President Trump’s business interests in Turkey. It appears Mr. Trump’s personal Turkish business interests are interfering with our nation’s political interests. As reported in the Oct. 18 news article “In Erdogan, Trump appears to have found a soul mate,” Ms. Trump announced the Trump Towers Istanbul as “the first of many world-class developments” the Trumps plan to undertake throughout Turkey.