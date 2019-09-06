Regarding the Aug. 31 news article “Did Trump tweet U.S. spy image of Iran?”:

We ordinary people in the national security field (of which there are upward of 800,000 by The Post’s estimates ) who have to retake mandatory yearly refreshers on protecting national security information know that having personal cellphones in proximity to classified material or discussions is a first-level security violation resulting in a reprimand, transferring said information to a personal cellphone is a high-level violation resulting in security clearance being revoked, and intentionally transferring classified information to the unclassified domain and releasing it to the public without first vetting it through a security guide that details its sensitivity and through a human oversight board that must grant approval is a federal crime.

Gerald Eisler, Fulton

